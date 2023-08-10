Premier Alan Winde has expressed his deep disappointment that the mini-bus taxi strike, led by the South African National Taxi Council in the Western Cape (SANTACO-WC), will continue. “The poor are suffering the most due to this strike and each day that it drags on is a major setback to them. The impact has been devastating on them and our economy,” he lamented.

Premier Winde said that it is of utmost importance that residents be allowed to move freely in the province. “It is crucial that residents are able to access critical services, such as healthcare, schooling, and social development. The violence that has accompanied the strike and severe disruptions to daily life are an affront to the dignity and rights of our residents,” he stressed.

The Premier added, “We believe that SANTACO-WC wants to pursue an interdict against the impoundment of its vehicles. We welcome this move, as it will give clarity and clear up any differences of understanding on the legislation regarding impoundments.

Provincial Minister for Mobility, Ricardo Mackenzie added, “We have requested an urgent meeting with SANTACO-WC tomorrow, to discuss the agenda of issues to address. We are committed to resolving the challenges facing the mini-bus taxi sector. These are complex issues that will take time to resolve. But we can only overcome them if we work together in the interests of our citizens”.”

Premier Winde said, “Myself and Minister Mackenzie met with the National Minister of Transport Ms Sindisiwe Chikunga, and Executive Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, this evening to plot a way forward to work together as different spheres of government that must urgently find an end to the industrial action.”