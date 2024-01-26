Yesterday, 25 January, the Premier of North West, Kaobitsa Bushy Maape paid a courtesy visit to the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of South Africa in Thailand, H.E. Mr. Darkey Ephraim Africa. Premier Maape is in Thailand for medical assessment. Despite his tight medical programme, the Premier made time to visit the South African Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand to explore opportunities for the Province.

During their meeting, both Premier Maape and Ambassador Africa discussed a wide rage of issues, more specifically the economic challenges of the North West Province and its impact on the youth. They agreed on the need to identify trade and investment opportunities in Thailand for the North West Province. They further agreed on the need to invite investors from Thailand in the areas of agriculture, infrastructure automotive, renewable energy and tourism.

On his part, Ambassador Africa acknowledged Premier Maape’s desire to mobilise trade and investment for his Province. He requested the South African Embassy to invite various agencies such as North West Development Corporation, the North West Housing Corporation and other business people to Thailand to further explore opportunities in trade and investment following his engagement with Ambassador Africa. The Ambassador and the Political Counsellor, Mrs. Thobeka Dlamini assured the Premier that the Embassy will invite the Province at the appropriate time for engagement. Premier Maape accompanied by the Ambassador, also met Mr. Ravi Puri, a prominent businessman in real estate and hospitality to explore other opportunities in real estate. The Premier will depart Bangkok after completion of his medical engagement.