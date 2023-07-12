Today Premier Alan Winde visited the site of the new water treatment works extension project in George. He applauded all those involved in this massive endeavour saying, “This entire project demonstrates how we in the Western Cape are looking to the future, preparing for the increased demand on essential services such as water, sanitation, and electricity. We have to keep up with the needs of our residents, especially in regions such as George, which is seeing a marked increase in people relocating to the area. At the same time, communities must take ownership and be proud of these kinds of infrastructure development projects so as to preserve them for future generations.”

George Municipality received a Budget Facility for Infrastructure Funding (BFI) grant to the value of R1.107 billion from National Treasury for the upgrades. The progress achieved so far is impressive. “It shows how through carefully planned and expertly coordinated measures, we are able to deliver on our infrastructure development expectations to improve the lives of our citizens,” added Premier Winde.

Apart from the 20 mega litre per day treatment plant extension to the new water treatment works the project consists of 11 other components, such as:

The upgrading of the Garden Route dam outlet and supply

The refurbishment of the existing sludge discharge system

A new additional 30 mega litre raw water storage balancing dam will be constructed

Mass power blackouts have been a massive problem affecting water and sanitation infrastructure, among other critical services. But this project has taken this into account. Two1100 kVA generators will be installed and commissioned at the Garden Route dam raw water pump station. During blackouts raw water will continue to be pumped uninterrupted to the water treatment works for processing.

Portfolio Councillor for Civil Engineering Services: Capital Projects and BFI, Jacqulique Von Brandis, who joined the Premier today on the site visit, along with Portfolio Councillor For Civil Engineering Services (Operating Aspects), Browen Johnson said, “This multi-year project will see R263 million in civil engineering construction works and approximately R220 million spent on mechanical and electrical works.”