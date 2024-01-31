This week Premier Alan Winde visited the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) base in Bishop Lavis to show his appreciation to officers for the hard work they do to help keep communities safe throughout the year. Launched in 2020, LEAP is currently operational in 13 murder hotspot areas in Cape Town and has been a resounding success.

In Bishop Lavis alone, between November 2023 and January 2024:

97 arrests were made for possession of drugs;

5 arrests were executed for dealing in drugs;

268 inspections were conducted at off-consumption licenced liquor premises;

9 arrests were made for the possession of illegal firearms; and

9 illegal firearms were confiscated.

During a tour of the base, the Premier was told 522 illegal firearms have been taken off of the streets since the inception of LEAP. It is estimated with every firearm that is confiscated; 14 lives are saved.

The Premier was shown 32 body cameras which are being rolled out in conjunction with the gunshot detection system, “ShotSpotter”, aimed at targeting gun violence, specifically in gang-riddled areas of the city. This technology provides real-time information on the location of gunshots and suspects, and when linked to the body cameras it can be more optimally used.

“These kinds of innovations enable our law enforcement bodies to deploy their resources more strategically,” said Premier Winde, adding, “This is the way crime-fighting is evolving and we, through LEAP and the Western Cape Safety Plan, are harnessing the benefits of data, evidence, and technology to improve how we address crime. With budgets shrinking, this is critical as it allows us to utilise resources smarter and more efficiently.”

In a meeting with the Premier, South African Police Service (SAPS) Colonel Muneeb Africa praised the work LEAP is doing, “LEAP is a brilliant partner and force multiplier for the SAPS.” The Premier urged LEAP and SAPS officials to keep building up this relationship.

Premier Winde then proceeded to the Bishop Lavis Day Hospital where he conducted an unannounced visit. Facility Manager Bronwyn Piedade was frank with him saying that more security and medical staff are required. While queues were manageable, some patients told the Premier more could be done to expedite services. Ms Piedade said, “Despite the pressures we face, we do our best.”

“It is through the hard work and dedication of our law enforcement officers and our healthcare workers, that we are able to make a difference in the lives of residents. A government can only deliver services if we have the men and women who are willing to serve their communities and do their best. Thank you for all that you do every day.”