Renewing your annual car licence can be quick and painless, as well as affordable. The Post Office has advice for car owners who renew their licences at a Post Office branch and who want to save time and money.

The benefit of renewing your car licence at a Post Office branch is that there is no extra commission at all, unlike shops that queue on behalf of the customer. You also receive your new licence immediately; there is no need for a second trip to collect the new licence – another time saver.

When you renew your car licence at a Post Office, you need to present your identity document and a completed renewal form. The form can be downloaded from the Post Office website(link is external) and completed in advance. It also saves time if you hand in a copy of you identity document.

If your vehicle is registered in KwaZulu-Natal, you also have to hand in proof of address no older than three months. This is because KwaZulu-Natal registration numbers indicate the town where the vehicle is registered.

For fleet owners Post Office offers a bulk renewal service – another time saver. The fleet owner pays the licences by EFT, and does not need to leave his or her desk to do the renewal. If you are interested in using this service, speak to your nearest Post Office or send an email to SocialMedia@postoffice.co.za(link sends e-mail).

The Post Offices website lists the branches that offer the vehicle renewal service here(link is external).