Republic of South Africa: The Parliament


The Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans will this week conduct oversight visits to military bases in the Free State from 23 to 25 November 2022.

The committee will visit three military hospitals in Bloemfontein and meet with the staff of the Department of Military Veterans (DMV) at the provincial headquarters. The committee will also assess the delivery of houses to military veterans in the Bloemfontein area and challenges faced by the DMV, specifically regarding the delivery of houses to qualifying military veterans.

The programme can be accessed via the link https://tinyurl.com/3rxuukwz

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.