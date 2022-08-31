The Portfolio Committee on Police has resolved to extend the timeframes allowed for the public to comment on the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Amendment Bill, as the committee believes that further public comment will enhance the Bill.

The Bill is intended to align the principal law with international legal requirements and also ensure that South Africa is able to act decisively against terrorist attacks and support of terrorist activities. This was necessitated by the increase in the number of international conventions and protocols aimed at combating terrorism from 12, when the Principal Act was adopted, to 19 currently. The committee will communicate the deadline for the extension following approval processes.

Meanwhile, the committee has adopted part of the regulationsof the Critical Infrastructure Protection Act (CIPA) 2019, which deals directly with the functions of the Critical Infrastructure Council to enable the council to start performing its functions immediately.

The committee remains of the view that the Civilian Secretariat for Police Service must move with speed to ensure that the regulations are implemented and that the council begins its work with immediate effect. “We have emphasised that the council must start being effective and implement its mandate. We undertook an extensive process of interviews for the council in 2021 and it has always been our view that, to date, the Council has not been able to move and implement their mandate. Now that we have dispensed of this matter, the council can now start with its work in earnest,” said Ms Tina Joemat-Pettersson, the Chairperson of the committee.