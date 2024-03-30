As we approach the Easter weekend, the Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by the Acting Speaker of the National Assembly Mr Lechesa Tsenoli and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Mr Amos Masondo, extend heartfelt Easter greetings to the Christian community. This blessed period is a profound reminder of Christ's resurrection and the transformative power of the cross.

Easter symbolises a beacon of hope, urging the Christian faithful to reflect upon and embody the noble virtues of sacrifice, selflessness, compassion, and unconditional love. In this spirit, we encourage the community, as they gather in their respective places of worship, to offer prayers for a harmonious, non-racial, and thriving South Africa.

Parliament also urges the Christian community to include in their prayers the upcoming May elections – a crucial moment in our democracy that calls for unity and hope for peaceful and successful elections. As we celebrate this Easter, let's also seek divine guidance and blessings for a democratic process that is marked by harmony, integrity, and a collective commitment to the future prosperity of our nation.

Consistent with its spiritual significance, Easter is also a time for rekindling bonds with family, friends, and loved ones. It is a period to cherish togetherness and reinforce our shared values. As many will journey across the country to reunite with their families, Parliament advises all travellers to be mindful of their own safety and that of others. Please stay vigilant on the roads, exercise patience, take necessary breaks on long drives, and ensure that every journey is as safe as possible.

In this time of renewal and reflection, Parliament extends its wishes for a safe, peaceful, and joyous Easter weekend to all South Africans.