Parliament's Presiding Officers, National Assembly Speaker Ms. Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Mr. Amos Masondo, send their warmest wishes to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, a veteran Member of Parliament and leader of the Inkatha Freedom Party, for a swift and complete recovery.

Since the inception of Parliament in 1994, Prince Buthelezi has been a guiding light, exemplifying unwavering dedication and unparalleled commitment to the service of the nation. As a longstanding legislator, his contributions have been instrumental in shaping the course of our country's democracy. His presence in the hallowed halls of Parliament has consistently resonated with wisdom, insight, and hard work.

The Presiding Officers deeply value his vast institutional knowledge, which serves as a beacon of inspiration for present and future generations of lawmakers. Prince Buthelezi's wealth of experience and profound understanding of complex issues has often proved invaluable during critical moments in our national Legislature's history.

In light of his recent post-back surgery, the Presiding Officers express their wishes for a swift recovery so he can return to the parliamentary chambers with renewed vigour.

The Presiding Officers stand united with South Africans in offering unwavering support and prayers during his period of recovery from this health setback.