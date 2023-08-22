The North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, Agriculture and Rural Development chaired by Hon. Bitsa Lenkopane has learned with great concern about devastating persistence of veld fires that has burned down over 90 000 hectares of grazing land in the Kagisano Molopo Local Municipality.

Areas affected by veld fires include PLAS farms, LRAD farms and Communal land. The information at the disposal of the committee indicates that these fires started on the night of 16 August 2023 and are to be contained.

“This is a serious drawback as the province is expected to contribute positively towards eradication of NDP triple challenges of Poverty; Unemployment and Inequalities within the province and ensure that Food Security&Nutrition programmes in contribution towards agrarian transformation” said Hon. Lenkopane. She said the wildfires started when a committee is in a process amending the National Veld and Fire Act, 1998, as the public Hearing will be held on 22 August 2023.

“Since the cause of fires are unknown, the committee is of the view that this is the right time to acknowledge that the climate change is upon us. Climate change is the greatest challenges to modern human civilization with large impacts on socioeconomic, environmental, mining and development related sectors, including water resources, agriculture and food security, human health, ecosystems and biodiversity,” said Hon. Lenkopane.

Hon. Lenkopane is appealing with the North West Provincial Government to move with speed in containing veld fires as this will result in an increased loss of agricultural produce; a reduced availability of food for both humans and animals; a reduced growth rate of vegetation and threatening livelihoods. “Most importantly the committee pleads with government and Civil Society to assist farmers with grass and food for livestock because most of farmers in the use grass to feed their livestock which has been affected by fire.

“Additionally, the Department of Agriculture must consider climate smart indicator the will result in reviewing farming methods (i.e Change of crops, review planting season, review the livestock) and Climate-smart agricultural practices applied by farmers throughout the province,” said Hon. Lenkopane.

Furthermore, the Chairperson calls on community members to stop littering especially near farms as most of the bottle when getting to much heat has a potential of creating a spark that could turn into fire. Surrounding communities are encouraged to support farmers and fire fighter to put the fire under control.

“As a way forward, the committee will during the Legislature oversight week of 29 August -1 September invite the Department of Rural Development and Land Reformed; Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development; Economic Development, Environment and Tourism and, District Municipality will present on their coherent Broader Plan on veld fire awareness and long-term veld fire presentative measures. Also, research study on the cause of veld fires and its findings,” said Hon. Lenkopane.