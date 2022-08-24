The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in partnership with Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality (NMMDM) and Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality established yet another water and sanitation forum on the 22 August 2022 in Ntsweletsoku Tribal Authority.

Already six water and sanitation forums have been established in Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality since the last visit by the Minister of Department of Water and Sanitation, Mr Senzo Mchunu to Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality earlier this year in February.

The establishment of Ntsweletsoku water and sanitation forum will ease communication and provision of reliable water and sanitation services’ information to the communities regarding progress, challenges and envisaged developments in the water and sanitation business.

The establishment will also empower forum members to actively participate in the water and sanitation business processes, while enabling informed decisions making towards water and sanitation services within their respective Local Municipality and the villages they serve.

The new committee comprises of young members who will ease and strengthen communication between stakeholders, communities including the Department of Water and Sanitation. In his address Mr. Peter Mogosetso responsible for the formations of water and sanitation forums in DWS, told committee members that the forum will be responsible for bringing understanding among unsettled community members so as to avoid water supply service protests. All water issues should be tackled within the forum and communicated with communities.

“The establishment of this forum is purely for water and sanitation issues and no other matters, politics should not be entertained because everyone needs water regardless of their political affiliation and that they should also be knowledgeable about processes of water tankering as water in Ntsweletsoku village is mostly provided by water trucks” he said

He further emphasized that the forum should among others focus on temporary issues related to water and sanitation, such as water leakages, inoperative boreholes due to lack of diesel or any minor problem which can be sorted speedily.

Mr Mogosetso also advised forum members to be exemplary in their communities and that they must continue to foster a good relationship with their communities.

According to Mangie Rakale from the Sanitation Office of the Department, “The plan of the Department is to ensure that by 2030 all communities should have access to dignified sanitation, without community members stating their sanitation needs during Integrated Development Plan (IDP) consultations, they continue to slow down the process of having a dignified sanitation service”, she ended