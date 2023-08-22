The Ministerial Projects initiated by Tertuis Simmers, the Provincial Minister of the former Department of Human Settlements (now the Department of Infrastructure), have achieved a significant milestone with the successful delivery of homes to nearly 1700 new homeowners in the Western Cape. Upon his appointment, Minister Simmers committed to completing these projects by June 2024 a promise that is being diligently upheld by both the Minister and the Department with all projects on track

The Ministerial Projects have resulted in the completion of 1696 housing units, with an additional 402 units to be completed by May 2024. Notably, the Dysselsdorp project in Oudtshoorn commenced construction in September 2021, resulting in the delivery of 459 Breaking New Ground (BNG) housing units as outlined in the project plan. Furthermore, the Department will also allocate 75 serviced sites to individuals who were living on the land prior to the project's initiation but did not qualify for BNG units under the standard guidelines.

The Mountain View project in Mossel Bay has yielded impressive results, delivering a total of 1003 units, of which 725 are BNG units that have already been handed over. Currently, the Department is in the process of appointing an estate agent to facilitate the sale of the First Home Finance (previously called FLISP) units.

Project Delivery Breakdown:

Mountain View, Mossel Bay – Completion of all 1003 houses.

Metro Ground, George – 32 houses delivered, with 400 more to be completed by May 2024.

Dysselsdorp, Oudtshoorn – Successful completion and handover of all 459 houses.

Melkhoutfontein – 205 houses handed over, with an additional 45 and 50 houses to be handed over in 2023/24 and 2024/25, respectively.

Reflecting on the significance of these accomplishments, Minister Simmers stated, "Upon assuming my role as the Executive Authority, I was determined to establish a ministerial programme that would reflect our commitment to delivery. These projects address the needs of communities that have patiently awaited housing solutions for many years.” He further emphasised, "I am thrilled that we have fulfilled our commitment and eagerly anticipate the completion of all projects. I am particularly excited about the initiation and sale of the First Home Finance units, which will enhance accessibility to affordable housing for all."

The successful delivery of these projects underscores the Western Cape Government's dedication to improving the well-being of our citizens.