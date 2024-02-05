The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Mr Zizi Kodwa congratulates the trailblazing South African musician Tyla for winning her first Grammy Award. At the 66th annual Grammy Awards, Tyla won the Grammy for “Best African Performance”.

South Africa had a notable presence at the Grammys, with Trevor Noah hosting the awards for a fourth time and nominated for “Best Comedy Album”. Acapella group Just 6 were nominated in the “Best Arrangement, Instrumental or Acapella” category, while Musa Keys was nominated was nominated for “Best African Performance” for his collaboration with Nigerian artist Davido.

Minister Kodwa says, “Tyla’s Grammy Award win once again confirms her status as a music global superstar. Her meteoric success has been truly inspiring, and there is so much more to come.”

Minister Kodwa adds, “Tyla is a proud ambassador of South African arts and culture. I congratulate Tyla for a historic Grammy Award win, which comes before she has even released a full album. Continue to inspire and to raise the South African flag high”.

Minister Kodwa further states, “I also congratulate all the South African artists who were nominated for the 66th Grammy Award. Trevor Noah, Just 6 and Musa Keys show the diverse South African artistic talent on display on the world stage. Continue to entertain and showcasing to the world the best of Mzansi”.