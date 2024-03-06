The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Mr Zizi Kodwa met with the management and players of the South African men’s national rugby team, the Springboks, on Wednesday, 6 March 2024. This engagement took place in Cape Town, on the sidelines of the Springboks’ first alignment camp of the year.

The Minister welcomed the return of Rassie Erasmus as head coach of the Springboks and the new additions to the team’s coaching staff. The Minister also welcomed new players into the Springbok environment.

Encouraging the four-time world champions to continue their winning momentum, the Minister impressed to the Springboks the important role the team plays as an instrument to foster nation building and national identity in the country.

The Minister emphasised that the Springboks have captured the hearts of the nation and rugby followers around the world, explaining to the team that the excitement of their successful defence of the Rugby World Cup in October last year, still runs through the country.

Minister Kodwa wished the Springboks well as they begin the cycle towards the 2027 Rugby World Cup, and impressed to the team that the country is firmly behind them.