Transport Minister Ms Sindisiwe Chikunga has expressed her disheartenment at the rising scourge of road fatalities after two fatal car crashes were reported in Mqanduli in Eastern Cape on Monday (26 June 2023) - and the second crash on R555 Witbank/Ogies Road in Mpumalanga on Tuesday (27 June 2023).

The Eastern Cape accident claimed the lives of eight passengers, while six people perished in the Mpumalanga car crash.

The Minister has conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured. Over the years it has been proven that moving violations and human error are the biggest causes of road crashes on our roads. Therefore, road users are urged to take necessary precautions and make it their business to always:

Obey the speed limit

Ensure vehicle and driver fitness

Rest every 200km or every 2 hours

Not overtake on barrier lines

Buckle up, and

Don't drink and drive

The Minister has called upon Traffic Law Enforcement Officers to hold accountable those who fail to adhere to the rules of the road.

She has also instructed the RTMC to lead the investigation of these two crashes and provide her with an investigative report in due course.