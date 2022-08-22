Minister of Water&Sanitation to lead discussions on interventions to address water challenges in Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality

The Minister of Water and Sanitation Mr Senzo Mchunu will lead discussions on medium to long term interventions to address water challenges in Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality. The Minister will work with Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality (NMBMM) and other stakeholders to come up with lasting solutions in the fight against the on-going drought.

The Department of Water and Sanitation together with Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality has implemented several short-term interventions to address water challenges in the metro. These include water tanks, water trucks, drilling boreholes and water restrictions. The completion of Phase 3 of the Nooitgedacht Low Level Water Scheme and the construction of the Coegakop Water Treatment Works are part of the long-term interventions that government is putting in place to address water challenges in Nelson Mandela Bay. The upcoming workshop will strengthen the efforts towards the long-term resilience of not just the metro, but surrounding areas, and the province as envisaged by Minister Mchunu.