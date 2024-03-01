The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, will participate in the Third Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), scheduled to take place from 1-3 March 2024 in Antalya, in the Republic of Türkiye.

Minister Pandor will use the opportunity of her visit to Antalya to hold a bilateral meeting, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, HE Mr Hakan Fidan.

The Forum is described as the “international dialogue”.

It is attended by the Heads of State and Government, Foreign Ministers, high-level officials, diplomats, NGOs, media and the business community from around the world.

This year’s Forum takes place under the overarching theme, “Advancing Diplomacy in Times of Turmoil”.

Minister Pandor is scheduled to participate as a panellist on the topic, “Understanding the Global South”, on Saturday 2 March 2024 at 13h30.

Other topics to be discussed during the forum include:

Discussion on Advancing Diplomacy in Times of Turmoil

Discussion on Gaza Contact Group

Building Blocks for Permanent Peace in the Middle East

Realising the Potential of Africa.

On the sidelines of the ADF, the First Lady of the Republic of Türkiye, HE Madam Emine Erdogan, will host a High-Level Session on Women, Peace, and Security.