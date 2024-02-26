The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, will participate in the High-Level Segment of the 55th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC 55), scheduled to take place from 26-28 February 202 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Minister Pandor will deliver a national statement, outlining South Africa’s human rights priority issues for the year 2024.

Minister Pandor is also scheduled to speak at the High-Level Panel on Human Rights Mainstreaming under the theme, “Harnessing multilateral efforts to embed, amplify and realise the rights of persons with disabilities, with a focus on full and effective participation and inclusion in society”.

The theme is in line with the thematic focus of the UNHRC during the 55th Session of the Human Rights Council, which is on the Rights of the Child and Persons with Disability.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, 27 February 2024, Minister Pandor will deliver a statement at the High-Level Segment of the Conference on Disarmament.

The Conference on Disarmament is the single multilateral disarmament negotiating forum of the international community on nuclear disarmament.

The Minister will use the opportunity of her visit to Geneva to have bilateral meetings with some of her counterparts.