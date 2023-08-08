The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies invites nominations/applications of interested and suitably qualified persons to serve as members of the Evaluation Panel to monitor and evaluate the performance of the Chairperson, and other Councillors of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA).

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) is a Constitutional Institution, established through section 192 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, Act No. 108 of 1996. Section 192 states that national legislation must establish an independent authority to regulate broadcasting in the public interest and ensure fairness and diversity of views broadly representing South African society.

To promote good governance and accountability by ensuring that Councillors’ performance enables the achievement of organisational goals and targets, there is a need to obtain a mixed set of competencies, experiences, and skills to improve performance and ensure that the Authority achieves its objectives.

The nominated persons or applicants must be people with a high degree of integrity, honesty, transparency, ethical leadership, professional competence, and due care, confidentiality, accountability and must understand the public sector governance and legislative requirements. Candidate must have a proven/ successful track record of board/council pe of the following disciplines: -

Accounting and Auditing;

Corporate Governance, Legal, and Corporate Law; and

Civil society or Academia

Nominated persons or applicants must have a minimum of 10 years of Board/Council performance evaluation and at least 10 years of experience in an Executive or Senior Management role in the private and public sector preferably a regulatory environment. Candidates must understand the mandate of ICASA.

Nominated persons or applicants must have a bachelor’s degree; a post-graduate qualification will be an added advantage.

The nominated persons must provide the following:

A comprehensive curriculum vitae (CV) supported by a motivation why the candidate is suitable to serve on the Evaluation Panel; certified proof of academic qualifications and an identity document (ID). The CV must include the following information: physical and postal addresses; telephone and e-mail address, previous experience quoting dates, and institutions or organisations concerned and references to the successful board/council performance evaluation.

Preferred candidates will be subjected to security clearance and disclosure of business interests.

Correspondence will be limited to short-listed candidates only. Nominations/Applications must be addressed to:

The Director-General, Department of Communications and Digital Technologies

For attention: Thapelo Mokwana, Deputy Director: Ground Floor, Block B, iParioli Office Park, 1166 Park Street, Hatfield, Pretoria Or Private Bag X860, Pretoria, 0001

Email Address for nominations: nedappointmenticasa@dcdt.gov.za(link sends e-mail)

Enquiries: Ptsolo@dcdt.gov.za(link sends e-mail) or TMokwana@dcdt.gov.za(link sends e-mail)

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies reserves the right not to appoint applicants to the Evaluation Panel.

CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS: 08 September 2023