On Friday, 4 August 2023, the Western Cape Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais, hosted the reunion of the South African netball team who reached sporting glory with their silver medal finish at the World Netball Championships in Birmingham, England in 1995.

The team brought renewed hope to South Africans with their remarkable 1995 campaign. They have now come from Australia, New Zealand and South Africa to reunite and to support the current Spar Proteas team in their Netball World Cup campaign.

Captain Debbie Hamman shared her own reflections on traveling to Birmingham and the team’s success at that tournament. Various members of the team also had the opportunity to share their experiences of that time.

Head of Department Guy Redman expressed the power of sport to bring hope to many people across the country and the importance of the legacies of players. “There is a saying that says: If you are traveling a path, you ask those who have gone that way already. You are the ones who have walked the path for others to follow.” he said.

Minister Marais thanked the team and praised them for their achievements: “You were the ones who paved the way for the next generation of netball players in our country. You played in difficult times but you did not let anything detract from your passion and dedication for the sport. Thank you for everything that you have done for netball in South Africa.”

The team will remain in Cape Town to support the last weekend of the Netball World Cup.