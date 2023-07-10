The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport has published the call for nominations for individuals or organisations to be honoured at this year’s Cultural Affairs Awards. These awards are hosted annually and honour those making significant contributions in a range of categories in the arts, culture, language, heritage, museums, libraries and archives environments.

Members of the public may nominate an individual or organisation who they feel has done excellent work in any of the categories. All nominations are evaluated by independent adjudication panels, and the winners will be announced at an awards evening in September this year. Minister Marais also bestows Ministerial commendations on selected recipients at the awards event.

Western Cape Minister Marais said: “The Cultural Affairs Awards celebrate those who are making significant impacts in these important fields. We have seen the value of these spheres in not only bringing mental wellbeing and spaces of connectivity for people in our province, but they also create crucial job opportunities for many. The awards honour the industry and ensure that we can acknowledge the important work being done.”

Nomination forms and more information on the various categories and criteria can be found here . Nominations close on 21 July 2023.