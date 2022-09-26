Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla has been concerned for sometimes with this matter of loadshedding with the hope that it improves, but it has gotten worse to higher levels of 5 and 6 as it impacts on the provision of health care services across the country.

Minister has ordered the Director-General, working with Provincial Heads of Health Departments to finalise the assessment of the impact already in the past week.

In the meantime, Minister has been engaging with the relevant authorities and entities including Minister of Public Enterprises, Eskom and Municipalities on the processes to be followed in order to exempt health facilities from loadshedding.

In addition, the Minister has been working on alternative additional sources over-above the generators, which are not meant for prolonged outages to seek additional supply of power to be considered for installation in the health facilities to complement the generators as part of energy mix.

Minister Phaahla will this week give comprehensive report on the impact and the intervention measures during the media briefing scheduled for Friday, 30 September 2022.