Minister in The Presidency for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, will on 21-23 August 2023 host and participate in various engagements as part of strengthening the electricity sector cooperation with BRICS Member States.
These engagements are in the interest of the development of new energy generation, forging support for a common position in advancing Africa’s energy security on Just Transition and technical support to transition, access to modern energy sources and advancing a call for a common BRICS position on the transforms of the global energy architect and governance.
Amongst the engagements for the Minister of Electricity during BRICS Summit Week:
Monday, 21 August 2023
- Bilateral with China State Grid
- Meeting with TBEA and China National Electricity Engineering Company
- Meeting with CNG
Tuesday, 22 August 2023
- BRICS Business Forum
Wednesday, 23 August 2023
- BRICS Cultural Show