MEC Thabo Meeko is outraged after five males covering their faces with buffs forced their entry into DESTEA head offices around 18h30 on Sunday, 13 August during load shedding stage. Five armed assailants held DESTEA security officers on duty at gunpoint and asked them not to call anyone. One security officer tried to confront them and was pointed at with a pistol.

The assailants indicated specific office area they were looking for and pointed at a door leading to the supply chain unit, law enforcement, and protected areas. One of the suspects remained behind with the security officers while the other four entered the said offices. After a few minutes, they came back empty-handed and held a short meeting next to the entrance.

The suspects then informed the security officials that they would be back and left the premises. MEC Meeko applauded the swift response by SAPS and the management of the department. Furthermore, MEC Meeko is relieved that none of the employees were hurt during the incident and instructed that affected employees to be released to their respective homes as they were suffering from the shock after the incident.

A case of business burglary and pointing of firearm has been opened. The motive behind this incident is currently not known, but the security personnel of the department is on high alert. DESTEA wellness programme will provide individual trauma therapy to the affected employees. MEC Meeko explained that any plan aimed at distracting the department from executing its mandate in accelerating service delivery will not be tolerated because serving the people of the Free State remains the main priority of the department.

MEC Meeko calls on law enforcement agencies to ensure that perpetrators are urgently brought to book.