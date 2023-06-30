MEC for Human Settlements in the North West Nono Maloyi, who is also the acting premier, completed his visits to assess blocked projects in the Bojanala district. MEC Maloyi called on both municipal and departmental officials to investigate and submit a report with recommendation on all outstanding blocked projects which were not covered on the preliminary report and other challenges such as illegal occupation of houses and community residential units.

The MEC took the liberty to introduce contractors in most of the blocked projects and even resolved on some human settlements challenges in the district. He warned against non-performance by contractors who take long to complete projects in rural areas of the province. Termination or downscaling were some of the recommendation the MEC made and further called on the department to appoint contractors with capacity that will complete projects on time.

Some of the blocked projects are said to be over 10 years back and are expected to undergo further testing by the National Home Builders Registration Council. “We are completing oversight in Bojanala on a high note. We are hopeful and certain that appointed contractors will complete those projects on time. We are also monitoring performance and the quality of work done. We are answering a call by people of the North West to build a sustainable Human Settlements for them.

MEC Maloyi also raised his concern about the continuous illegal occupation of low cost houses and Community residential units across the province. He reiterated the call he made during his budget vote recently that the department in collaboration with municipalities, will deal decisively with such invaders, in line with municipal bylaws, in order to restore the houses to their rightful beneficiaries. He made example of illegal invasion in areas such as Marikana, Matlosana and other areas.

“We are concerned about illegal occupation of houses build for our beneficiaries. Every house constructed in this province has a specific beneficiary,” said Maloyi.

The MEC and his team will be invading the Dr Ruth Segomutsi Mompati the following week and continue to revisit other district to monitor performance.