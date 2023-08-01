In line with Section 12 of the Public Service Act as amended, North West Acting Premier Nono Maloyi and MEC for Social Development Lazarus Mokgosi and Social Development Head of Department Relebohile Mafokane have reached a mutual agreement for the latter's temporary transfer to the Office of the Premier.

This is a lateral transfer which is aimed at stabilising the Department of Social Development. Mr Mofokane's terms and conditions of employment remain the same and his transfer does not mean any wrongdoing on his part. The transfer is with effect from 02 August 2023.

Acting Premier Maloyi and MEC Mokgosi have subsequently appointed Dr Fezile Ngqobe to act as Head of the Department of Social Development until the post is filled.

MEC Mokgosi would like to thank HoD Mafokane for his understanding and cooperation in reaching this decision.