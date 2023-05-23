We are making a public appeal to parents who have applied for the 2024 school year to please ensure that their login details are correct before 29 May 2023.

The 2024 admission process ended on 14 April 2023, and School Governing Bodies have been applying their admission policies over the past month to determine placements for next year.

From 29 May 2023, parents and caregivers will be able to log in to the online system to view the outcome of their applications as schools upload them.

During the on-time applications period from 13 March 2023 – 14 April 2023, thousands of parents that had applied previously on the system had forgotten their passwords and needed password resets.

That is why we encourage parents to make sure that they have their correct password details now, so that we can assist them before the outcomes of their applications become available from 29 May 2023.

We appeal to parents to test their passwords NOW by visiting:

https://westerncapegov.custhelp.com/(link is external)

If parents wait until 29 of May 2023 to request assistance, it could result in having to wait for a response if password reset request volumes are high.

The reality is that over 150 000 parents and caregivers have been eagerly awaiting the outcome of their applications under very stressful circumstances. We therefore ask if you can test your passwords in advance so that you can resolve any reset issues before 29 May 2023. By doing so, you will have immediate access to the website on the day to view your application status.

For assistance on password resets – please contact:

Call Centre: 0860 142 142

Email: service@westerncape.gov.za(link sends e-mail)

Or use the “Contact us” link on the login page!

Please “Don’t Wait” – test your login details today!