We stood firm during the SANTACO-WC minibus taxi strike and refused to close all schools in the Western Cape.

We did so not only to ensure schools focused on teaching and learning, but also to provide places of safety and supply meals to hungry children.

We would like to thank all the principals, teachers and staff who went the extra mile to support learners at our schools during the minibus taxi strike.

Despite schools remaining open, the strike wiped out a full week of teaching and learning with 852 000 learners and 17 700 staff members absent at the peak, with schools in poor communities being hardest hit.

We know this has been a challenging time, but now that the taxi strike has been called off, we must get our children back to school, and so we appeal to parents: please work with us and ensure that your children go back to school.

We simply cannot afford to lose one more day of teaching and learning at our schools in the Western Cape.