On Tuesday, 26 September 2023, the Artscape theatre was packed to the brim with excited guests who attended the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport’s (DCAS) 21st Cultural Affairs Awards.

The awards honour individuals and organisations who have made exceptional contributions in the areas of arts, culture, heritage, language, libraries, archives, museum, heritage and geographical names. Minister Anroux Marais also bestowed Ministerial awards on individuals who have left a legacy in this environment.

The evening was hosted by two Masters of Ceremonies, Ayanda Dlamini and Jabaar Mohamed. The guests were entertained throughout the evening with performances by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, Nobulumko Mngxekeza, Chene Hugo, Zinzi Nogavu, Dance for all, Zip Zap Circus, Koleka Phutuma and Rieldancers.

Minister Marais welcomed everyone to the occasion and emphasized the importance of all the areas in which winners would be announced. “The awards showcase the wide range of cultural activities which the Western Cape is involved with, and which we support very passionately. Tonight we honour those who have left a lasting legacy and have helped us grow all these important arts and culture activities in our province,” she said.

Chief Director for Cultural Affairs, Carol van Wyk, ended the evening by thanking everyone who supported the event. “What you have seen here tonight is a beacon of hope for communities across our province. Please continue to help us shine this light.” she said.

The full list of the evening’s winners can be found here.

More information on all the nominees can be found here.