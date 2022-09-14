The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services has learnt with a sense of deep sadness of the passing of Magistrate Romay van Rooyen over the weekend.

Ms Van Rooyen started her career as a prosecutor in 1997, prosecuting in the district and regional courts before becoming a State Advocate in the Western Cape High Court. She became an acting Magistrate in 2016 where she presided at various Magistrates Courts in the Western Cape and was, with effect from 1 October 2021, permanently appointed as additional Magistrate for the Vredenburg Magistrates Court.

The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Mr Ronald Lamola, in expressing his sadness, called on criminal justice system role-players to bring the perpetrators swiftly to book.

“The safety of our judicial officers remains an utmost priority. Magistrate’s Van Rooyen’s untimely passing is a devastating loss to our judiciary and our courts. Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends and colleagues,” said Minister Lamola.