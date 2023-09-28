The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services has extended the deadline for written submissions on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Amendment Bill, which seeks to provide for the permanent establishment of the Investigating Directorate against Corruption. The new deadline is now 13 October 2023.

Committee Chairperson Mr Bulelani Magwanishe said the purpose of the Bill is, among other things, to amend the National Prosecuting Authority Act, 1998, to provide for the establishment of the Investigating Directorate against Corruption. The Bill will also propose that its powers and functions are to provide for the appointment of investigators in the Investigating Directorate against Corruption, to provide for the appointment of investigators, to provide for the security screening of investigators, and to provide for the remuneration and conditions of service of investigators.

The Bill further aims to provide for the establishment of a mechanism to deal with complaints of a serious nature pertaining to persons appointed at or assigned to an investigating directorate, to provide for the powers and functions of investigators and to provide for transitional arrangements relating to the existing ID to become part of the Investigating Directorate against Corruption.

Mr Magwanishe said the Bill also seeks to amend the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-Related Information Act, 2002, so as to make provision for applications for directions in terms of that Act by the head of the Investigating Directorate against Corruption.

Submissions must be received by no later than 13 October 2023. Please indicate your interest in making a verbal presentation. Enquiries must be directed to Mr V Ramaano. Submissions must be emailed to Npabill@parliament.gov.za. Copies of the Bill may be obtained from Mr V Ramaano, Cell 083 709 8427 or www.parliament.gov.za