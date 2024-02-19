The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services today called for public comments on applications and nominations received for the position of Deputy Public Protector (DPP).

Committee Chairperson Mr Bulelani Magwanishe said the position became vacant late last year when the then DPP was appointed as Public Protector (PP). Mr Magwanishe said the committee received a total of 46 applications and nominations of which two has since withdrawn.

Mr Magwanishe said a list of all the nominations/applications received is now available on the Parliament website in order to allow members of the public to comment on the suitability of candidates. Please find list of candidates below:

He said the DPP is appointed by the President on the recommendation of the National Assembly for such a period as the President may determine at the time of such appointment, but not exceeding seven years. The DPP may at the end of his or her term be reappointed for one additional term. The annual salary for the position is R1 924 542.

The person recommended for appointment as DPP must be a South African citizen, who is a fit and proper person to hold such office, and who:

Is admitted as an advocate or an attorney and has, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years after having been so admitted, practiced as an advocate or an attorney; or

Is qualified to be admitted as an advocate or an attorney and has, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years after having so qualified, lectured in law at a university; or

Has specialised knowledge of or experience in, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years, the administration of justice, public administration or public finance; or

Has, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years, been a member of Parliament; or

Has acquired any combination of experience mentioned in paragraphs (a) to (d), for a cumulative period of at least 10 years.

Nominations/applications must contain a curriculum vitae (CV) providing the nominee/applicant’s:

Full name, ID number and gender;

Contact details, including physical address, telephone/cell phone number and email address;

Relevant previous work experience (including relevant dates and organisations concerned); and

Academic qualifications.

Mr Magwanishe said a list of all the nominations/applications received will be published in order to allow members of the public to comment on the suitability of candidates. He said the shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a screening process.

Comments must reach Mr Vhonani Ramaano at Dppvacancy@parliament.gov.za by no later than 23 February 2024 at 16H00.