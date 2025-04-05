South Africa’s Strategic Adaptation to US Tariffs: Advancing National Interests through Policy and Strategy

The new tariff regime arising from the decision by the United States of America, which have been directed not only to South Africa, but the entire world necessitates strategic responses to maintain and grow our industrial base, as a crucial avenue to pursue inclusive growth.

In response to the US Government’s imposition of tariffs, South Africa will continue to navigate the challenges and opportunities these measures present with resilience and innovation. Guided by its national interests and aligned with its broader trade and industrial policy, South Africa is committed to ensuring economic growth, industrial development, and the well-being of its citizens.

South Africa intends to:

1. Negotiate Favourable Agreements

South Africa will work to secure opportunities, in a context of a rapid withdrawal of favourable arrangements giving our exports preferential access to the United States of America. This might involve securing additional exemptions and favourable quota agreements, ensuring our industries maintain critical access to the US market, including through sectoral cooperation. This aligns with the national interest of promoting economic prosperity and safeguarding the livelihoods of South Africans.

2. Diversify and Expand Trade Relations

Efforts will intensify to diversify export destinations, targeting markets across Africa, as well as in Asia, Europe, Middle East, and Americas.

Moreover, such efforts will also, where deemed appropriate involve bilateral arrangements where these allow for the pursuance of our national interest. In our presidency of the G20, as the recent engagements at the G20 trade and investment working group (TIWG) indicate, the issue of supply chain geographical diversification is a challenge confronting all open market economies the world over.

This diversification supports South Africa’s industrial strategy and reduces dependency on single destination markets for our exports or single sources for our intermediate input requirements. Fostering resilience in line with national economic priorities.

3. Enhance Regional Trade Collaboration

South Africa will leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to bolster intra-African trade, fostering stronger regional economic integration and cooperation. This approach aligns with the national interest of contributing to a better Africa and world.

4. Focus on Value-Added Production

Industries will prioritise transforming raw materials into higher value finished goods, reducing tariff exposure and driving innovation to improve profitability. This supports South Africa’s industrial policy objectives of boosting local manufacturing and creating jobs.

5. Stimulate Domestic Growth

The government will invest strategically in industries impacted by the tariffs, supporting economic growth through modernisation and targeted infrastructure development. This aligns with the national interest of ensuring the well-being of South African citizens.

6. Forge Global Alliances

South Africa will continue to build strategic partnerships with other nations enhancing collaboration and our influence in international trade negotiations. This reflects the national interest of strengthening global diplomatic and economic ties.

South Africa’s tariff and industrial strategy are designed to support industrial development, employment growth, and economic resilience. By aligning these policies with the national interest, South Africa will ensure that its economy emerges stronger, more diversified, and resilient in the face of global trade complexities.

This approach will also apply to the 7 February Executive Order, which is currently being attended by an interdepartmental team which includes the departments affected by the executive order.

The 31% tariff implemented by the US Administration will be effective from 9 April 2025. South Africa’s average tariff is 7.6% and therefore South Africa needs clarity on the basis for the 31% to be implemented by the US.

It is important to note that products such as copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, lumber articles, certain critical minerals, and energy and energy products have been exempted from the reciprocal tariffs. Some of these materials are already key parts of the United States of America’s sourcing requirements. According to the United States Geological Survey, 97% of their chrome ore requirements come from South Africa, 6% of fluorspar import requirements and 24% of the United States manganese requirements. These reciprocal tariffs will not apply to products already facing Section 232 tariffs of 25% such as steel, aluminium, automobiles and auto parts.

The reciprocal tariffs effectively nullify the preferences that Sub-Saharan Africa countries enjoy under the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). The sweeping tariff measures will affect several sectors of our economy, including automotive industry, agriculture, processed food and beverage, chemical, metals, and other segments of manufacturing, with implications for jobs and growth.

The US represented 7.45% of South Africa’s total exports in 2024, while South Africa accounted for only 0.4% of US total imports. As such, South Africa does not constitute a threat to US and where there is a trade imbalance in favour of South Africa, it is mainly on agriculture products which are counter-cyclical and on minerals which are inputs in US industries.

South Africa will continue building domestic supply resilience, reducing cost of doing business and increasing competitiveness of our economy. Further, South Africa will continue with efforts to diversify export markets as part of its resilience building strategy.

The significant market access opportunities both through trade agreements and through strategic partnerships with countries across the globe present huge opportunities for our exports. The recently concluded Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) remains untapped, beyond the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC).

Furthermore, South Africa enjoys preferential market access through the Southern Africa Customs Union, SADC, SADC-EU Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), SACU+Mozambique-UK EPA, the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), MERCUSUR (that includes Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay) and Japan Generalised System of Preferences. In addition, government is strengthening relations with countries in Asia and the Middle East to open new market access opportunities. Some of these efforts are bearing fruit with new market access opportunities for our agriculture products.

To re-iterate the Presidency, whilst South Africa remains committed to a mutually beneficial trade relationship with the United States, unilaterally imposed and punitive tariffs are a concern and serve as a barrier to trade and shared prosperity. The tariffs affirm the urgency to negotiate a new bilateral and mutually beneficial agreement with the US, that will establish more fair-trade relations with the US as an essential step to secure long-term trade certainty.