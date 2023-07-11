The Department of Home Affairs is inviting members of the public and interested parties to submit written comments on the Draft Marriage Bill of 2022. The draft Bill was published in Government Gazette No. 48914 on 7 July 2023.

The South African Cabinet has approved the publication of the Draft Marriage Bill of 2022 for public comment. The Bill seeks to give effect to the White Paper on Marriages in South Africa, which Cabinet approved in March 2022, and empowers the Department of Home Affairs to develop a single Marriage Act for the country.

The Marriage Bill seeks to rationalise legislations dealing with marriages and ensure that all persons, regardless of race, sex, gender, sexual orientation, religious or cultural beliefs, are treated equally and with dignity. To this end, public comments are critical as they will shape the development of the new legal framework.

To foster this single Marriage Act, the Department engaged various stakeholders.

The closing date for written submission is on or before 31 August 2023. Submissions should be addressed to the Chief Director: Legal Services in any of the following ways: