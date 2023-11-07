The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs has received a briefing and noted the Electoral Commission Amendment Bill, a Private Members Bill introduced by Dr Annelie Lotriet MP, and has resolved to allow members time to consult further on the Bill.
The objective of the Bill is to amend the Electoral Commission Act, 1996, to clarify that the President may declare a national referendum and to provide that a Premier of a province may call a provincial referendum in their province. The Bill also intends to repeal the Referendums Act, 1983.
The committee believes this decision will also give the Department of Home Affairs and the Electoral Commission of South Africa time to assess the Bill and make meaningful contributions to it and how it impacts on their operations. Following this consultation period, the committee will schedule the Bill for deliberation and further processing.