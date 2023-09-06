The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) welcomes the timely and progressive intervention by the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) to introduce a compulsory module on gender-based violence and gender inequality in its academic programme.

“Universities are a microcosm of the broader society we live in. It was inevitable that the societal ills plaguing us will manifest in all other setting within our society, universities being just but one”, said Advocate Nthabiseng Sepanya-Mogale, the Chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality. “As the CGE, we commend UKZN for starting this process and hope that other Institutions of Higher Learning will follow suit and come up with strategies geared towards arresting the scourge of gender-based violence and gender inequality broadly” Sepanya-Mogale added.

Recently, over a period of three (3) years, the Commission conducted gender transformation public hearings with several Institutions of Higher Learning to assess amongst other issues, their safety measures in response to the sexual and gender-based violence scourge.

Following these hearings, the CGE recommended that all institutions of higher learning must develop interventions aimed at addressing gender-based violence and creating safe working and learning spaces for their staff and students.

The CGE will continue to monitor the progress of all these institutions to ensure its recommendations are implemented and focused progress is achieved to work towards the total eradication of all forms of gender inequality and oppression. The organization will also roll-out advise on Safety Plans and encourage others to adopt the lessons trailblazed by the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal. It is indeed progress in response to a scourge that has become a second pandemic in our country.