The Portfolio Committee on Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has expressed pleasure in acknowledging the significant progress made in considering the input received during countrywide public hearings on the Climate Change Bill.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Ntibi Modise, said: “The thorough consideration of public input underscores the committee’s commitment to ensuring that the Bill is comprehensive, realistic and effective in addressing climate-related concerns. The committee appreciates the active participation of individuals, organisations and communities who have shared their insights and perspectives on this important Bill.”

The committee has assured the nation that Parliament remains steadfast in its dedication to finalising the Climate Change Bill during the current term. Mr Modise said that the committee aims to enact legislation that not only reflects the concerns of South African citizens but also sets a strong foundation for a sustainable and resilient future.

The committee has committed to working diligently in order to ensure that the final version of the Bill is well-considered, balanced and responsive to the country’s needs.

Meanwhile, Mr Modise has further expressed his personal appreciation of well-wishing messages from colleagues and various stakeholders as he recovers from ill health.