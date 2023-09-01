France Diplomatie - Ministère de l'Europe et des Affaires étrangères


We were deeply saddened to learn of the fire that broke out in a building in Johannesburg on August 31, killing a very large number of people.

France offers its heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families and loved ones. We wish those injured a speedy recovery.

France stands shoulder to shoulder with the people and authorities of South Africa at this difficult time.

