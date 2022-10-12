The Chairperson of the Select Committee on Education and Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture, Mr Elleck Nchabeleng, has noted with sadness the killing of a parent in front of learners and teachers at a school in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The committee sends its heartfelt condolences to the relatives of the deceased. The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Elleck Nchabeleng, said crime around school premises has become so brazen it seems schools are no longer the trusted safe spaces they once were.

“We are reeling in shock with how this incident occurred and that a parent had to die in broad daylight having committed no crime. Criminals no longer hide their acts, and that calls for drastic action against illegal firearms and thuggery,” said Mr Nchabeleng.

He said it was becoming clear that communities needed to mobilise and rally together against the war that crime has become. The parent was shot dead while fetching his child at Faranani Primary School in Protea Glen, Soweto, on Tuesday. It is reported that the parent had sought to intervene during a car hijacking of scholar transport.

Mr Nchabeleng welcomed the psycho-social support offered to those who witnessed the incident. “With the levels of lawlessness we are witnessing and the ease with which guns are attained and used against innocent civilians, soon the country will be run by criminal syndicates.”

He said law enforcement is clearly overwhelmed and helpless in the face of violent crimes. He called on the communities to stand up to fight crime however violent it may for the sake of all.