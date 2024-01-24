National Employment Policy (NEP) takes another leap en route to conclusion

Employment and Labour Minister T.W Nxesi said internal government consultations on the country’s National Employment Policy (NEP) has been concluded and the Department will be approaching Cabinet before the end of February to release it for public comment.

The NEP is aimed at fostering a demand-led employment growth. The NEP is expected to provide an overarching framework on issues of employment including the National Labour Migration Policy (NLMP). The NLMP and the Employment Services (ES) Bill are currently in Parliament before the legislators.

Nxesi said the Department of Employment and Labour and the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) are currently working on legislation - the National Labour Migration Policy (NLMP) is going to respond decisively to the challenge with respect to foreigner’s employment.

“I can only sound an early warning to employers continuing to employ undocumented migrants to desist – you are stoking up problems for the future. Youth unemployment is a major national challenge and needs urgent and coordinated responses from all of us to address it,” said Nxesi.

The Minister was speaking during an employer briefing session held at Digital Hub located at the Industrial Park in Botshabelo. The Digital Hub seeks to bridge the digital divide amongst the township residents and equip young people with skills and knowledge to prepare them for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The draft NEP provides a number of interventions that include work beyond the Department of Employment and Labour to assist the country in achieving the employment levels indicated in the National Development Plan. The NEP proposes amongst others the re-activation of discouraged and inactive work-seekers through targeted interventions at sector, firm and work-seeker level, that influence investment, productivity and employment outcomes.

Nxesi said the National Labour Migration Policy and the Employment policy are aimed at strengthening labour market interventions and to further support other related employment interventions that are already part of the macro-economic and fiscal policy framework.

He said the successful implementation of the policies will require inter-Departmental collaboration and key stakeholders in the labour market.