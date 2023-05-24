Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Thursday, 25 May 2023 respond to Oral Questions in the National Assembly. This is in line with a constitutional mandate for members of Cabinet to account to Parliament for the exercise of their powers and performance.

The questions asked to the Deputy President relate to progress on the land reform programme, stabilising coalition governments, and his role as the President’s envoy on South Sudan, among others.

The Deputy President is expected to reassure Parliament of Government’s commitment to the land reform process to ensure economic growth and inclusion while guaranteeing food security.

On the question of stabilising coalition governments, the Deputy President will remind members of the framework for coalitions that has been drafted by the South African Local Government Association to guide political parties on structuring their coalitions for improved service delivery.

The Deputy President had also committed to the National Council of Provinces that he would convene a dialogue to deliberate on a consensus on how to better manage coalition governments so that they are responsive to the needs of communities.

In his capacity as the Special Envoy on South Sudan, Deputy President Mashatile will outline South Africa’s plans to assist parties to the Transitional Government of National Unity in South Sudan with the implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan.