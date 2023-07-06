Deputy President Paul Mashatile visited the Ehlanzeni District in Mpumalanga on July 4, 2023, to conduct a Land Reform Outreach.

The Deputy President was accompanied by Ms Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane, Premier of Mpumalanga Province; Mr. Sihle Zikalala, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI); Mr. Mcebisi Skwatsha, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD); Ms Paulina Shiba, Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs; Mr. Mandla Ndhlovu, MEC for DPWI; Mr. Mandla Msibi, MEC for COGTA; Ms Sasekani Manzini ,MEC for Health; Mr Bonakele Majuba, MEC for Education; Ms Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, MEC for Social Development; Ms Thandi Shongwe, MEC for Culture, Sport, and Recreation; Ms Mpumi Hlophe, MEC for Finance; Mr. Vusi Shongwe, MEC for Community Safety and Liaison; Inkosi M Shongwe Chief of the Matsamo Traditional Council; Inkosi Yende Deputy Chairperson of House of Traditional Leaders and Khoi-San Leaders; Cllr J Sidell Executive Mayor of Ehlanzeni District Municipality; Cllr P Magagula Executive Mayor of Nkomazi Local Municipality; and Mr. M Mampuru Director- General of Mpumalanga Province.

The Deputy President visit three farms in the Ehlanzeni District, including the Laughing Waterfall Farm and Projects, Tomahawk Farm and Automated Packhouse, Nala Farm, and Hydro and Electric Pump Station.

While at the first farm, which falls under the Matsamo Communal Property Association (CPA), there was a showcase of Government’s success in its response to accelerating the country’s land reform programme.

The CPA has, so far, been supported by the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development with a grant amounting to R33 508 660 to maintain and increase production.

The second stop was Tomahawk Farm. This farm is Joint Venture between the Matsamo CPA and its strategic partner (Tomahawk), and it produces commodities for a variety of markets.

The Deputy President advanced to view the Nala Farm initiative, which also operates as a Joint Venture to produce sugarcane and other commodities.

The last farm visit was to the Hydro and Electric Pump Station, which generates electricity for the majority of Matsamo CPA farm operations.

The final phase of the program included interaction with Matsamo-area farmers. During this engagement, farmers had an opportunity to outline some of the challenges and achievements that they have encountered while running the CPAs and Joint Ventures.

Farmers indicated the need for the Government’s assistance in terms of complying with regulations, inability to service debts, damaged roads and electricity supply.

Outlining successes, farmers highlighted Government’s supply of five bags of fertilizer per hectare, 193 people being permanently employed through CPA, 39 bursaries awarded to beneficiaries, renovation of offices and provision of irrigation systems.

In his response to issues raised by farmers, the Deputy President, quoting the Freedom Charter, said “The state shall help the peasants with implements, seed, tractors, and dams to save the soil and assist the tillers”.

The Deputy President further emphasised the importance of the Provincial Government to continue providing the necessary assistance to claimants so that they are well-equipped to run successful farms.