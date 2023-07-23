The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, will undertake an Official Visit to the Republic of Chile from 22 to 25 July 2023 to co-chair the Eighth Meeting of the Joint Consultative Mechanism (JCM) between South Africa and Chile.

South Africa and Chile enjoy cordial diplomatic relations that were formally normalised in October 1991. Bilateral relations between the two countries are underpinned by the values of respect for democracy, human rights and sustainable development. At the global level, the two countries agree on respect for the rule of international law, multilateralism and South-South Cooperation in pursuit of the development agenda of the South.

Bilateral and multilateral cooperation between South Africa and Chile is conducted within the framework of the JCM, which is co-chaired at the Deputy Ministerial level and meets every second year.

The areas of cooperation between the two countries include astronomy, fisheries and aquaculture; mining; education, science, and innovation; social development; sport, arts and culture; trade and investment and parliamentary relations.

The JCM also provides a platform to exchange notes and facilitate cooperation on regional and multilateral issues.

The Deputy Minister will also have a business networking session with South African and Chilean companies.

On 25 July 2023, Deputy Minister Botes will take part in the launch of the Exhibition: 10th Year Remembrance of Nelson Mandela under the theme: “The Legacy Lives on through You”, at the Museum of Memory and Human Rights in Santiago.