The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, will travel to Prague in the Czech Republic, to co-chair the South Africa – Czech Republic Political Consultations with his counterpart, Mr Martin Tlapa on Tuesday, 11 October 2022.

The visit is aimed at consolidating and further enhancing diplomatic and political cooperation between South Africa and the Czech Republic. It will also deepen understanding of regional, multilateral and global issues of mutual concern.

This round of Consultations follows the previous round that was held virtually in just over a year, in July 2021.

Political Consultations between South Africa and the Czech Republic are held annually at the level of Deputy Ministers in terms of the Declaration of Intent on Political Dialogue, which entered into force in July 2000.

Trade and economic relations between the two countries are managed through a Joint Committee on Economic Cooperation (JCEC), which is led by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition.

While in Prague, Deputy Minister Botes will also promote economic diplomacy in line with DIRCO’s priority focus and promote cooperation in areas of trade and investment, higher education and science and technology.

In addition, the Deputy Minister will meet with existing and prospective Czech investors.