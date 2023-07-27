The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, has concluded his successful Working Visit to the Republic of Chile and the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, which took place from 22 – 26 July 2023.

The purpose of the visits was to strengthen political, economic and social relations as well as multilateral cooperation.

In Santiago, Chile, the Deputy Minister commenced his visit by co-chairing the Eighth Joint Consultative Mechanism (JCM) between South Africa and Chile. The meeting discussed areas of mutual interest which include Education; Mining; Science and Innovation; Social Development; Sport, Arts and Culture; Trade and Investment and Parliamentary Relations.

The Deputy Minister also met with the Chile–South Africa Chamber of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, which included CEOs of South African and Chilean companies, to discuss cooperation in trade and investment and exchanged notes on multilateral issues of mutual concern.

The Deputy Minister concluded his visit to Chile by launching the Exhibition on the 10th Year Remembrance of Nelson Mandela at the Museum of Memory and Human Rights in Santiago.

In Montevideo, Uruguay, the Deputy Minister co-chaired the Second Meeting of the South Africa and Uruguay Bilateral Consultations Mechanism (BMC) on Wednesday, 26 July 2023.

The two countries review progress since the first meeting of 2022 and discussed areas of bilateral cooperation in Agribusiness; Sport; Arts and Culture; Education; Energy; Mining; Social Development; Science and Technology; and Trade and Investment and exchanged notes on multilateral issues of mutual concern.