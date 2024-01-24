Despite our department providing holiday security to 486 schools over the December holidays, we recorded 26 incidents of burglary and vandalism at 24 schools over the holiday period.

While this is a significant decrease compared to the same holiday period last year, when 48 incidents were reported at 42 schools, we are nonetheless disappointed that once again our schools must pick up the pieces after criminal damage and theft.

Items stolen or damaged ranged from gas cylinders and food to computers and cameras. Damaged property included electrical boxes, windows, ceilings, doors and security equipment.

It is unacceptable that funding has to be diverted from educational purposes each year to replace items that have been stolen, or repair infrastructure damaged for no reason, especially in a significantly stressed financial environment.

Damaging and stealing from schools sabotages our children’s futures, and we appeal to the public to come forward if they notice anyone attempting to sell goods that have been stolen from our schools. Someone, somewhere knows these perpetrators, and we appeal to them to do the right thing so that our schools cease to be a target of crime.

Reporting any suspicious activity in the vicinity of our schools to South African Police Services (SAPS) or the Safe Schools hotline (0800 45 46 47) immediately can make all the difference in apprehending the perpetrators and recovering stolen property.

Help us to protect our schools and the future of our learners in the Western Cape!