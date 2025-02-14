Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation


The Government of the Republic of South Africa congratulates Ms Lerato Mataboge on her historic election to the position Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy of the African Union (AU).

Ms Mataboge, who currently holds the position of Deputy Director-General in the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), boasts an impressive track record. She is the founder and former leader of Trade Invest Africa, an initiative aimed at promoting sustainable partnerships between governments and the private sector, with a particular emphasis on boosting intra-African trade and investment in infrastructure and energy.

Minister Lamola said: “We are confident that Ms Mataboge will play a pivotal role in advancing infrastructure development and enhancing energy security across our continent.”

