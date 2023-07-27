The Government of the Republic of South Africa condemns the coup d’état in the Republic of Niger and calls on the military establishment to ensure the safety of President Mohamed Bazoum. The Government further calls for the return of the military forces to their barracks and to ensure the speedy restoration of the democratic order in Niger.

The South African Government strongly rejects unlawful seizure of power by any group or individual as this reverses democratic gains and development and threatens the realisation of Africa’s aspiration for a better Africa.

South Africa fully supports the positions of ECOWAS, the African Union and the United Nations in their call for all parties to return to constitutional rule urgently and unconditionally and to refrain from further interference with the democratically elected Government of the Republic of Niger.

South Africa encourages the international community to continue to support the people of Niger, the initiative by ECOWAS, and the fundamental role of the civilians in the transitional process leading towards the restoration of normalcy and civilian-led government in the country.