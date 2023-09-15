The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities voted unanimously in favour of the motion on the desirability of the National Council on Gender Based Violence and Femicide Bill (B31-2022).

The Bill seeks, among other things, to establish the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide; to provide for the objects and functions of the Council; to appoint the Board of the Council; to provide for the appointment of members of the Board; to provide for the term of office of members of the Board; to provide for the termination of members of the Board; to provide for the termination of membership of the Board;

To provide for meetings of the Board; to provide for the establishment of committees of the Board; to provide for the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer and the Secretariat Unit of the Council; to provide for the establishment of norms and standards for the provincial and local working groups; to provide for the making of regulations; and to provide for matters connected therewith.

The committee received its first briefing on the Bill from the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities in February 2023. In ensuring effective public participation on the Bill, the committee conducted in person and virtual public hearings in June 2023. During the hearings it heard 17 oral submissions. In addition to the public hearings, the committee received 52 submissions from the public. Clause-by-clause deliberations will continue on 19 September 2023.