The Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has resolved to reschedule the Limpopo leg of public hearings on the Independent Municipal Demarcation Authority Bill, which was scheduled to take place from 11 to 12 August 2023.

The Limpopo leg of public hearings on the Bill will be held from 25 to 26 August 2023. The postponement is due to the taxi strike that is currently taking place in the City of Cape Town. The strike has affected the parliamentary officials who are organising the public hearings. Members of the committee, parliamentary officials who are responsible for preparations for the hearings as well service providers are rendered unable to move by the taxi strike.

